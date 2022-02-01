Observation Puzzle Forest Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Observation Puzzle Forest Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Observation Puzzle Forest Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Observation Puzzle Forest Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Observation Puzzle Forest

1UPC: 0090276833667
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

What is hiding in the forest? Take a closer look! There are plenty of interesting things for little observers to find in this detailed and colorful 40-piece puzzle. First, put the jigsaw puzzle together to discover who’s hiding behind the trees and see who’s chatting with the little bear. Then you can search for the objects in the picture frame. Can you find them all?

Shipping & Return Information