Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Observation Puzzle Forest
1UPC: 0090276833667
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
What is hiding in the forest? Take a closer look! There are plenty of interesting things for little observers to find in this detailed and colorful 40-piece puzzle. First, put the jigsaw puzzle together to discover who’s hiding behind the trees and see who’s chatting with the little bear. Then you can search for the objects in the picture frame. Can you find them all?