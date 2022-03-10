Hover to Zoom
Ocean Prince Lightly Smoked Sardines in Oil
3.75 ozUPC: 0007323000169
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13%
Sodium340mg14%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein14g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sardines , Water , Soybean Oil , Salt , Smoked Flavor . Contains Fish , Soy .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More