Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Ocean Prince Sardines in Mustard
3.75 ozUPC: 0007323000170
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol55mg18%
Sodium320mg13%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein8g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sardines , Mustard Sauce ( Water , Mustard Powder , Maltodextrin , Modified Tapioca Starch , Vinegar , Citric Acid , Guar Gum , Monosodium Glutamate , Turmeric Oleoresin , Xanthan Gum , Chili Powder , White Pepper Powder ) , Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More