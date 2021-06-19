Ingredients

Sardines , Mustard Sauce ( Water , Mustard Powder , Maltodextrin , Modified Tapioca Starch , Vinegar , Citric Acid , Guar Gum , Monosodium Glutamate , Turmeric Oleoresin , Xanthan Gum , Chili Powder , White Pepper Powder ) , Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More