Ocean's Halo No Chicken Broth Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ocean's Halo No Chicken Broth Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Ocean's Halo No Chicken Broth Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ocean's Halo No Chicken Broth Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Ocean's Halo No Chicken Broth

32 fl ozUPC: 0081167003070
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Finally, a plant-based, chicken-flavored broth that is delicious on its own and perfect for everyday cooking with all the flavor and less sodium!

  • Excellent source of Vitamin D and Iodine
  • Use in place of water to cook rice and pasta

Nutritional Information

Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium530mg23.04%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium7mg0%
Iodide75mcg50%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D4.5mcg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Organic Carrot, Organic Onion, Organic Celery, Sea Salt, Organic Cane Sugar, Yeast Extract, Organic Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Organic Olive Oil, Organic Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Spices, Pacific Kombu (Kelp) Extract (Water, Kelp, Salt), Organic Mushroom Powder

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More