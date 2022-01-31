Ocean's Halo No Chicken Broth
Product Details
Finally, a plant-based, chicken-flavored broth that is delicious on its own and perfect for everyday cooking with all the flavor and less sodium!
- Excellent source of Vitamin D and Iodine
- Use in place of water to cook rice and pasta
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Organic Carrot, Organic Onion, Organic Celery, Sea Salt, Organic Cane Sugar, Yeast Extract, Organic Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Organic Olive Oil, Organic Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Spices, Pacific Kombu (Kelp) Extract (Water, Kelp, Salt), Organic Mushroom Powder
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
