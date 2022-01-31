Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (245 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 10

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 530mg 23.04%

Total Carbohydrate 2g 0.73% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 1g

Protein 0g

Calcium 7mg 0%

Iodide 75mcg 50%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 4.5mcg 25%