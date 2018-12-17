Hover to Zoom
Ocean's Halo Organic Miso Broth
32 fl ozUPC: 0085189900575
Product Details
Enjoy our savory seaweed based miso broth by itself or add vegetables and tofu to create a creamy miso soup. It is made with sustainably harvested seaweed, packed with good-for-you nutrients like vitamin D, and rich in minerals like iodine.
- No GMO ingredients
- USDA Organic
- Sustainably Ocean-Farmed Kelp
- Vegan and Gluten Free Ingredients
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium650mg28.26%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium9.1mg0%
Iodide75mcg50%
Iron0mg0%
Magnesium17mg4%
Molybdenum7mcg15%
Thiamin0.36mg30%
Vitamin D4mcg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic White Miso (Organic Soybeans, Organic Rice, Salt, Yeast, Koji Culture) Organic Bean Flour, Natural Flavor, Pacific Kombu (Kelp) Extract (Water, Kelp, Salt), Organic Mushroom Powder
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More