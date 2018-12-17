Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (245 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 40

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 1.28% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 650mg 28.26%

Total Carbohydrate 6g 2.18% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 0g

Protein 3g

Calcium 9.1mg 0%

Iodide 75mcg 50%

Iron 0mg 0%

Magnesium 17mg 4%

Molybdenum 7mcg 15%

Thiamin 0.36mg 30%

Vitamin D 4mcg 20%