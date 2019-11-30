Ocean's Halo Organic Pho Broth Perspective: front
Ocean's Halo Organic Pho Broth Perspective: back
Ocean's Halo Organic Pho Broth Perspective: left
Ocean's Halo Organic Pho Broth Perspective: right
Ocean's Halo Organic Pho Broth

32 fl ozUPC: 0081167003012
Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium950mg41.3%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium6.1mg0%
Iodide75mcg50%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium26.5mg0%
Riboflavin0.17mg15%
Thiamin0.06mg6%
Vitamin D4.8mcg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Vegetable Stock (Filtered Water, Organic Vegetable Stock [Organic Celery, Organic Carrot, Organic Onion, Sea Salt, Organic Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Organic Natural Flavor]), Organic Onion Puree, Natural Flavor, Sea Salt, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Ginger Juice [Organic Ginger Juice, Citric Acid], Organic Garlic Puree, Organic Star Anise Extract, Pacific Kombu (Kelp) Extract Water, Kelp, Salt], Organic Mushroom Powder, Organic Coriander Extract, Organic Cinnamon Extract, Organic Clove Extract

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
