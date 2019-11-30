Ocean's Halo Organic Pho Broth
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Vegetable Stock (Filtered Water, Organic Vegetable Stock [Organic Celery, Organic Carrot, Organic Onion, Sea Salt, Organic Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Organic Natural Flavor]), Organic Onion Puree, Natural Flavor, Sea Salt, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Ginger Juice [Organic Ginger Juice, Citric Acid], Organic Garlic Puree, Organic Star Anise Extract, Pacific Kombu (Kelp) Extract Water, Kelp, Salt], Organic Mushroom Powder, Organic Coriander Extract, Organic Cinnamon Extract, Organic Clove Extract
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More