Ingredients

Organic Soy Milk (Filtered Water, Organic Whole Soybeans), Organic Bean Flour, Organic Tamari (Organic Soybeans, Salt, Organic Alcohol), Organic Sesame Oil, Organic Garlic Puree, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors, Organic Ginger Juice, Pacific Kombu (Kelp) Extract (Water, Kelp, Salt), Organic Mushroom Powder

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More