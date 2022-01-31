Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Broth Perspective: front
Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Broth Perspective: back
Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Broth Perspective: left
Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Broth Perspective: right
Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Broth Perspective: top
Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Broth

32 fl ozUPC: 0085189900576
Product Details

Our delicious seaweed broths are made with sustainably harvested seaweed. Our version of traditional Tokyo Ramen is creamy, rich and savory.

  • Pop noodles, veggies and/or roasted pork into this delicious and savory base for Tokyo-style ramen
  • Organic, Vegan, & Non-GMO
  • Plant Based

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium740mg32.17%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium13mg2%
Iodide75mcg50%
Iron0mg0%
Magnesium17mg4%
Molybdenum6mcg15%
Riboflavin0.13mg10%
Thiamin0.05mg4%
Vitamin D2.6mcg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Soy Milk (Filtered Water, Organic Whole Soybeans), Organic Bean Flour, Organic Tamari (Organic Soybeans, Salt, Organic Alcohol), Organic Sesame Oil, Organic Garlic Puree, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors, Organic Ginger Juice, Pacific Kombu (Kelp) Extract (Water, Kelp, Salt), Organic Mushroom Powder

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.