Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Broth
Product Details
Our delicious seaweed broths are made with sustainably harvested seaweed. Our version of traditional Tokyo Ramen is creamy, rich and savory.
- Pop noodles, veggies and/or roasted pork into this delicious and savory base for Tokyo-style ramen
- Organic, Vegan, & Non-GMO
- Plant Based
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Soy Milk (Filtered Water, Organic Whole Soybeans), Organic Bean Flour, Organic Tamari (Organic Soybeans, Salt, Organic Alcohol), Organic Sesame Oil, Organic Garlic Puree, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors, Organic Ginger Juice, Pacific Kombu (Kelp) Extract (Water, Kelp, Salt), Organic Mushroom Powder
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
