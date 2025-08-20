Hover to Zoom
Ocean Spray Cherry Craisins
6 ozUPC: 0003120000231
Located in AISLE 10
Product Details
1 serving of Craisins® Dried Cranberries meets 25% of your daily recommended fruit needs. Gluten Free, Kosher, 20% More Free.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate33g11%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar29g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cranberries, Cane Sugar, Cherry Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor.Refined Sunflower Oil Is Used as A Processing Aid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
