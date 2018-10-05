Ocean Spray Craisins Milk Chocolate Covered Sweetened Dried Cranberries Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ocean Spray Craisins Milk Chocolate Covered Sweetened Dried Cranberries Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Ocean Spray Craisins Milk Chocolate Covered Sweetened Dried Cranberries

5 ozUPC: 0003120002966
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

Satisfy your sweet tooth.The Craisins® Dried Cranberries you love—covered in premium milk chocolate for a wholesome snack you can feel good about!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7.69%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium15mg0.63%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar18g
Protein1g
Calcium40mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate Liquor, Soy Lecithin (An Emulsifier), and Vanilla], Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Cane Sugar), Coating (Gum Acacia, Maltodextrin, and Sugar), Confectioner's Glaze

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More