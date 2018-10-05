Ingredients

Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate Liquor, Soy Lecithin (An Emulsifier), and Vanilla], Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Cane Sugar), Coating (Gum Acacia, Maltodextrin, and Sugar), Confectioner's Glaze

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More