Ocean Spray Craisins Milk Chocolate Covered Sweetened Dried Cranberries
Product Details
Satisfy your sweet tooth.The Craisins® Dried Cranberries you love—covered in premium milk chocolate for a wholesome snack you can feel good about!
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate Liquor, Soy Lecithin (An Emulsifier), and Vanilla], Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Cane Sugar), Coating (Gum Acacia, Maltodextrin, and Sugar), Confectioner's Glaze
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
