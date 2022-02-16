Ocean Spray Cranberry Concord Grape Juice Perspective: front
Ocean Spray Cranberry Concord Grape Juice Perspective: back
Ocean Spray Cranberry Concord Grape Juice Perspective: left
Ocean Spray Cranberry Concord Grape Juice Perspective: right
Ocean Spray Cranberry Concord Grape Juice

64 fl ozUPC: 0003120003466
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

Made with real fruit juice from cranberries and the concord grape. No artificial flavors.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Sugar32g
Protein0g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium230mg4%
Vitamin C90mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Grape and Concord Grape Juices (Water, Grape and Concord Grape Juice Concentrates), Cranberry Juice (Water, Cranberry Juice Concentrate), Apple Juice (Water, Apple Juice Concentrate), Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Fumaric Acid

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
