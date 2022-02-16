Ocean Spray Cranberry Mango Juice Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ocean Spray Cranberry Mango Juice Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Ocean Spray Cranberry Mango Juice Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ocean Spray Cranberry Mango Juice Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Ocean Spray Cranberry Mango Juice

64 fl ozUPC: 0003120003464
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

  • No sugar added
  • 100% vitamin C

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Sugar28g
Protein0g
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin C90mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apple Juice (Water, Apple Juice Concentrate), Grape Juice (Water, Grape Juice Concentrate), Cranberry Juice (Water, Cranberry Juice Concentrate), Mango Juice (Water, Mango Juice Concentrate), Natural Flavor, Fumaric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Vegetable Concentrate For Color, Gum Arabic, Ester Gum

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More