Ocean Spray Diet Cran-Grape Juice Drink
64 fl ozUPC: 0003120020157
Product Details
100% Vitamin C, No artificial flavors or preservatives, contains 4% juice.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium35mg1.52%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Vitamin C18mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Grape Juice (Water, Grape Juice Concentrate), Cranberry Juice (Water, Cranberry Juice Concentrate), Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Pectin, Sodium Citrate, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Sucralose, Red 40, Acesulfame Potassium, Blue 1
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.