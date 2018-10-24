Ocean Spray Diet Cran-Pineapple Juice Drink Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ocean Spray Diet Cran-Pineapple Juice Drink Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Ocean Spray Diet Cran-Pineapple Juice Drink Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ocean Spray Diet Cran-Pineapple Juice Drink Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Ocean Spray Diet Cran-Pineapple Juice Drink

64 fl ozUPC: 0003120002822
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

Our Diet Cran•Pineapple Juice Drink packs the refreshing flavor of the cranberry and the sweet, tropical taste of ripe pineapple to take you to paradise with just 5 little calories per serving.

  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • No artificial flavors or preservatives
  • 100% Vitamin C
  • Contains 6% Juice

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Vitamin C18mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Cranberry Juice (Water, Cranberry Juice Concentrate), Pineapple Juice (Water, Pineapple Juice Concentrate), Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Fumaric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Sodium Citrate, Gum Arabic, Sucralose, Ester Gum, Acesulfame Potassium, Red 40

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More