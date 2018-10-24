Ocean Spray Diet Cran-Pineapple Juice Drink
Product Details
Our Diet Cran•Pineapple Juice Drink packs the refreshing flavor of the cranberry and the sweet, tropical taste of ripe pineapple to take you to paradise with just 5 little calories per serving.
- No high fructose corn syrup
- No artificial flavors or preservatives
- 100% Vitamin C
- Contains 6% Juice
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Cranberry Juice (Water, Cranberry Juice Concentrate), Pineapple Juice (Water, Pineapple Juice Concentrate), Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Fumaric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Sodium Citrate, Gum Arabic, Sucralose, Ester Gum, Acesulfame Potassium, Red 40
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
