Ocean Spray Diet Cran-Raspberry Juice Drink Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ocean Spray Diet Cran-Raspberry Juice Drink Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Ocean Spray Diet Cran-Raspberry Juice Drink Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ocean Spray Diet Cran-Raspberry Juice Drink Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Ocean Spray Diet Cran-Raspberry Juice Drink

64 fl ozUPC: 0003120002785
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

  • 5 Calories per serving
  • Made with Real Fruit Juice
  • No artificial flavors or preservatives
  • 100% Vitamin C

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium35mg1.52%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Vitamin C18mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Cranberry Juice (Water, Cranberry Juice Concentrate), Raspberry Juice (Water, Raspberry Juice Concentrate), Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Pectin, Fumaric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Sodium Citrate, Sucralose, Red 40, Acesulfame Potassium, Blue 1

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More