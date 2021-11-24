Ocean Spray Diet Cranberry Juice Drink
Product Details
Big on Flavor. Not Sugar.
With just 10 little calories and made from real fruit juice, you get the light, refreshing taste of cranberries straight from the bog. It also contains a daily dose of vitamin C, so it not only tastes good, it’s good for you, too.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Cranberry Juice (Water, Cranberry Juice Concentrate), Natural Flavor, Pectin, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Red 40
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
