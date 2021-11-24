Ocean Spray Diet Cranberry Juice Drink Perspective: front
Ocean Spray Diet Cranberry Juice Drink Perspective: left
Ocean Spray Diet Cranberry Juice Drink Perspective: right
Ocean Spray Diet Cranberry Juice Drink

6 bottles / 10 fl ozUPC: 0003120000191
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

Big on Flavor. Not Sugar.

With just 10 little calories and made from real fruit juice, you get the light, refreshing taste of cranberries straight from the bog. It also contains a daily dose of vitamin C, so it not only tastes good, it’s good for you, too.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Vitamin C18mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Cranberry Juice (Water, Cranberry Juice Concentrate), Natural Flavor, Pectin, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Red 40

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
