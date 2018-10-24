Hover to Zoom
Ocean Spray Diet Cranberry Juice
3 LUPC: 0003120020309
Product Details
- No Artificial Flavors or Preservatives
- 5 Calories per Serving
- PACt Cranberry Extract
- Helps Cleanse and Purify Your Body
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium40mg1.74%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Vitamin C18mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Cranberry Juice (Water, Cranberry Juice Concentrate), Natural Flavor, Pectin, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Red 40
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
