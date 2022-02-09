Ingredients

Dried Cranberries (sugar, cranberries), Dried Blueberries (blueberries, sugar), Dried Cherries, Raisins, Bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086. Refined sunflower oil is used as a processing aid.

Allergen Info

May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More