Ocean Spray Fruit Medley Probiotic Blend Cranberry Dried Fruit Blend
5 ozUPC: 0003120001262
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
3.5 Approximately servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate32g12%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar26g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dried Cranberries (sugar, cranberries), Dried Blueberries (blueberries, sugar), Dried Cherries, Raisins, Bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086. Refined sunflower oil is used as a processing aid.
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
