Ocean Spray Light Cranberry Juice Drink
64 fl ozUPC: 0003120034227
Located in AISLE 14
Product Details
More fruit juice than traditional light fruit juice drinks. Light cranberry juice drink: 50 calories; 100% juice, cranberry blend: 140 calories.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium50mg2.08%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Cranberry Juice (Water, Cranberry Juice Concentrate), Grape Juice (Water, Grape Juice Concentrate), Fructose, Sugar, Natural Flavor, Pectin, Sodium Citrate, Acesulfame Potassium, Sucralose
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
