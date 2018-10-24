Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Ocean Spray Original Craisins Dried Cranberries
24 ozUPC: 0003120000413
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10
Product Details
1 serving of Craisins® Dried Cranberries meets 25% of your daily recommended fruit needs. Gluten Free, Kosher.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
17.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate33g11%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar29g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cranberries , Sugar . Refined Sunflower Oil , Used As A Processing Aid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More