Ocean Spray® Original Cranberry Juice Cocktail
64 fl ozUPC: 0003120020007
Product Details
- 100% Vitamin C
- Kosher
- No artificial flavors or preservatives
- Contains 27% juice
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate28g9.33%
Sugar25g
Protein0g
Vitamin C60mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Cranberry Juice (Water, Cranberry Juice Concentrate), Sugar, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Vegetable Concentrate For Color
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
