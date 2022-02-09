Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Ocean Spray Reduced Sugar Craisins Dried Cranberries
20 ozUPC: 0003120002931
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10
Product Details
Add to your salads, cookies, muffins & more.
- 50% less sugar
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate33g11%
Dietary Fiber10g40%
Sugar14g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cranberries, Soluble Corn Fiber, Cane Sugar, Glycerin, Sucralose
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More