Ocean Spray® Unsweetened Pure Cranberry Juice
32 fl ozUPC: 0003120002085
Located in AISLE 14
Product Details
Each bottle made from the juice of 850+ cranberries. One Ingredient. One of a Kind Berry. One of a Kind Benefits. The powerful elements found in cranberries can help cleanse and purify your body. Enjoy Pure Cranberry on its own, with sparkling water or in a smoothie!
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cranberry Juice (Water, Cranberry Juice Concentrate)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More