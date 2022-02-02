Hover to Zoom
Oceanstar Bamboo Kitchen Trolley
Keep your daily kitchen essentials rolling along next to wherever you are with the Oceanstar Bamboo Kitchen Trolley. It provides both functionality and efficiency to your everyday kitchen tasks. The Bamboo cart is small enough for any kitchen and just big enough for extra storage room. It provides both functionality and simplifies your everyday kitchen tasks. The cart comes with a drawer to keep your utensils, three shelves to hold your kitchen gadgets or small items, the bottom shelf acts as also a wine storage rack as well. The Oceanstar Bamboo Kitchen Trolley is the perfect addition to any kitchen.
- drawer for utensils, small cutting boards, small gadgets
- 3 slatted shelves to hold ingredients, spices, or small gadgets
- bottom shelf can also act as a bottle storage rack
- castors for easy mobility to wherever is desired
- Material: bamboo
- saves counter space
- expands your storage room
- Easy to assemble
- acts as an extra helper when youre cooking by keeping all the ingredients
- needed on the cart
- you do not have to move back and forth to grab items
- everything is within reach
- Keep your counter space clean with the extra storage room
- Dimensions: 15.8 L x 14.5 W x 32.8 H (inches)
- Space between each shelf: top shelf 7.6 in / middle shelf 6.3 in / bottom shelf 6.8 in
- Item Weight: 13.5 lbs