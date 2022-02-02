Oceanstar Bamboo Kitchen Trolley

Keep your daily kitchen essentials rolling along next to wherever you are with the Oceanstar Bamboo Kitchen Trolley. It provides both functionality and efficiency to your everyday kitchen tasks. The Bamboo cart is small enough for any kitchen and just big enough for extra storage room. It provides both functionality and simplifies your everyday kitchen tasks. The cart comes with a drawer to keep your utensils, three shelves to hold your kitchen gadgets or small items, the bottom shelf acts as also a wine storage rack as well. The Oceanstar Bamboo Kitchen Trolley is the perfect addition to any kitchen.

drawer for utensils, small cutting boards, small gadgets

3 slatted shelves to hold ingredients, spices, or small gadgets

bottom shelf can also act as a bottle storage rack

castors for easy mobility to wherever is desired

Material: bamboo

saves counter space

expands your storage room

Easy to assemble

acts as an extra helper when youre cooking by keeping all the ingredients

needed on the cart

you do not have to move back and forth to grab items

everything is within reach

Keep your counter space clean with the extra storage room