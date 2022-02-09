Historically, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah are two well-known French varieties that, under French appellation law, are not allowed in the same AOC wine. However, we think of Cabernet and Syrah as two grand characters, each with very different personalities but equally capable of standing on their own. They are fun, approachable, and surprisingly complementary. Proving yet again that wine, like politics, sometimes makes odd bedfellows. Be Odd, we say!

Bold aromas of ripe blackberry, cherry and juicy plum with notes of tarragon and toasted vanilla

The palate is smooth with well-integrated tannins and a long black fruit finish

Perfect for any occasion, enjoy with grilled meats, beef teriyaki, or field mushrooms with parmesan crisp

100% Sustainably farmed

Estate grown in Monterey County, California