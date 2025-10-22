Hover to Zoom
Odor-Eaters Foot and Sneaker Spray
4 ozUPC: 0004138800411
Product Details
Outstanding odor and wetness control. Destroys odor on contact with three powerful odor-fighting ingredients. Absorbs sweat and prevents most athlete’s foot, too! Dries fast. Dries clear. Long-lasting formula stops odor all day.
- Destroys Odor: Three advanced odor/wetness fighters destroy odor on contact
- Prevents Most Athlete’s Foot: When used daily
- Dries Clear: No messy residue
- Long Lasting: All-day effectiveness guaranteed
- Talc-Free