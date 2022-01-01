Odor-Eaters Foot Powder destroys odor on contact and controls wetness with three advanced odor/wetness fighters for all-day effectiveness. Not only does this foot powder help in the fight against foot odor, but it also absorbs sweat to keep your feet fresher and drier throughout the day. Easy grip bottle design makes it easier to hold and dispense product. Long lasting odor and wetness protection. Talc-Free.