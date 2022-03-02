Odor-Eaters Ultra-Comfort Insoles destroy odor with super-activated charcoal, baking soda, zinc oxide and two powerful odor-blockers. The insoles draw in perspiration, so feet stay drier and feel more comfortable. Ultra-Comfort Insoles provide a slim, comfortable fit that cushions without crowding. This product is one size, trim-to-fit.

