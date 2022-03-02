Hover to Zoom
Odor-Eaters Ultra-Comfort Odor-Destroying Insoles
3 ctUPC: 0004138806710
Odor-Eaters Ultra-Comfort Insoles destroy odor with super-activated charcoal, baking soda, zinc oxide and two powerful odor-blockers. The insoles draw in perspiration, so feet stay drier and feel more comfortable. Ultra-Comfort Insoles provide a slim, comfortable fit that cushions without crowding. This product is one size, trim-to-fit.
- DESTROYS ODORS: Super activated charcoal, baking soda, zinc oxide and two powerful odor blockers
- CONTROLS WETNESS: Draws in perspiration so feet stay drier and feel more comfortable
- VENTILATED: Odor Ventilators breathable foam helps control moisture
- SLIM AND COMFORTABLE: Cushion without crowding the inside of your shoe
- ONE SIZE: Trim-to-fit