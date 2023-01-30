Toast life the Italian way! Ogio wines capture the Italian ideal of unequivocal good taste. Ogio Sparkling Rosé has a light effervescence that brings out delightfully fresh, fruity flavors and gently lifts sweet aromas of strawberries and ripe red fruit. This refreshing wine is perfect for any occasion. It is crisp, clean, and a lovely fountain of bubbles. Pairs perfectly with soft cheeses, creamy shrimp risotto, and white chocolate covered strawberries. Treat yourself to a little dolce vita today!

