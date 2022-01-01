Hover to Zoom
Ogrow OGRC17778-PEG Two Door Walk-In Tunnel Greenhouse to Fit Frame, Green - 15 x 6 x 6 in.
This spacious walk-in tunnel greenhouse is the perfect solution for the real gardener out there who wants to grow the garden all seasons of the year. Featuring a durable mesh PVC cover which protects from direct sunlight, is waterproof and UV resistant; and a sturdy powder coated steel tube frame. This product also features 2 ventilated windows on each side to provide your plants with indirect sunlight and terrific flow-through ventilation.Features. Two Door Walk-In Tunnel Greenhouse to Fit FrameSpecifications. Color: Green. Dimension: 15" D x 6" H x 6" W