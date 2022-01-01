Ogrow OGRC6868-PE 2 Tier 8 Shelf Greenhouse PE Replacement Panel Cover to Fit Frame, 77 x 56 Perspective: front
Ogrow OGRC6868-PE 2 Tier 8 Shelf Greenhouse PE Replacement Panel Cover to Fit Frame, 77 x 56 Perspective: back
Ogrow OGRC6868-PE 2 Tier 8 Shelf Greenhouse PE Replacement Panel Cover to Fit Frame, 77 x 56 Perspective: left
Ogrow OGRC6868-PE 2 Tier 8 Shelf Greenhouse PE Replacement Panel Cover to Fit Frame, 77 x 56 Perspective: top
Ogrow OGRC6868-PE 2 Tier 8 Shelf Greenhouse PE Replacement Panel Cover to Fit Frame, 77 x 56 Perspective: bottom
Ogrow OGRC6868-PE 2 Tier 8 Shelf Greenhouse PE Replacement Panel Cover to Fit Frame, 77 x 56

1UPC: 0070830228001
Don't let the damage of your greenhouse cover mean that you have to buy a whole new greenhouse. Ogrow heavy duty reinforced green polyethylene replacement cover will enable you to continue your plantings in no time! UV protected cover with zips for easy access and ventilation. Complete with hook and loop connection for greater stability when attached to wall.

Features. Greenhouse PE Replacement Panel Cover. Heavy duty reinforced cover. Full length roll up zipper door for easy access and ventilation. Complete with Hook and Loop connection for greater stabilitySpecifications. Size: 2 Tier 8 Shelf. Product Type: Panel cover. Dimension: 77" H x 56" W x 56" D. Weight: 3.95

 