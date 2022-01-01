Don't let the damage of your greenhouse cover mean that you have to buy a whole new greenhouse. Ogrow heavy duty reinforced green polyethylene replacement cover will enable you to continue your plantings in no time! UV protected cover with zips for easy access and ventilation. Complete with hook and loop connection for greater stability when attached to wall.

. Greenhouse PE Replacement Panel Cover. Heavy duty reinforced cover. Full length roll up zipper door for easy access and ventilation. Complete with Hook and Loop connection for greater stability2 Tier 8 Shelf.Panel cover.77" H x 56" W x 56" D.3.95