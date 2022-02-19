Hover to Zoom
OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse
7.9 ozUPC: 0002279664022
With coconut oil and shea butter, this creamy hydrating mousse is part foam and part cream. Defrizz and define for total goddess curls.
Ingredients
Water , Isobutane , Propylene Glycol , Polyimide-1 , Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil , Butyrospermum Parkii ( Shea ) Butter , Panthenol , Peg-12 Dimethicone , PVP , Polyquaternium-4 , Polysorbate 80 , Propane , Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil , Diazolidinyl Urea , Fragrance .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
