Oh Snap! Pickling Co. Hottie Bites Pickle Cuts
3.25 fl ozUPC: 0007432912339
Fresh packed, No Added Brine, bite size healthy snack.
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size3.5oz (98g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium660mg28%
Total Carbohydrate2g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium203mcg14%
Iron0mcg0%
Potassium90mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fresh Cucumbers, Water, Vinegar, Salt, Calcium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Spices, Natural Flavors, Polysorbate 80, Turmeric (Color).
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
