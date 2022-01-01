Ohio Flame OF30LTY-CB 30 dia. Liberty Natural Steel Curved Base Fire Pit Perspective: front
Ohio Flame OF30LTY-CB 30 dia. Liberty Natural Steel Curved Base Fire Pit

1UPC: 0070918095751
The Liberty American Fire Pit by Ohio Flame combines bold and linear styling with tough American quality and durability. With no parts to break or wear out over time, this Fire Pit is built to last a lifetime. The Liberty is crafted from thick carbon American steel that is sourced from local steel mills. No maintenance is required for this Fire Pit, as it’s designed to withstand the elements year-round. The Liberty features a substantial Rain Drain to allow for water drainage. The Natural Steel Finish will develop a natural iron oxide patina and gradually darken over time.

Features. Curved base fire pitSpecifications. Finish: Natural Steel. Collection: Liberty. Base: Curved Base. Diameter: 30"

 