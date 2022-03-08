In Japan, "Nama" means "raw" or "unpasteurized." Ohsawa® Nama® Shoyu has a rich, full-bodied flavor and an exquisitely delicate bouquet, plus healthful living enzymes and beneficial organisms like lactobacillus.

Made the time-honored traditional way by the revered Yamaki Company, Ohsawa® Nama® Shoyu is naturally aged in cedar wood kegs.

Enjoy Ohsawa® Nama® Shoyu to enhance all your favorite dishes, in the kitchen or at the table.