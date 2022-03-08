Ohsawa Organic Nama Shoyu
Product Details
In Japan, "Nama" means "raw" or "unpasteurized." Ohsawa® Nama® Shoyu has a rich, full-bodied flavor and an exquisitely delicate bouquet, plus healthful living enzymes and beneficial organisms like lactobacillus.
Made the time-honored traditional way by the revered Yamaki Company, Ohsawa® Nama® Shoyu is naturally aged in cedar wood kegs.
Enjoy Ohsawa® Nama® Shoyu to enhance all your favorite dishes, in the kitchen or at the table.
- The Only Soy Sauce That's Fresh and Alive
- Unpasteurized Soy Sauce
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soybeans Whole Organic , Water Spring , Wheat Whole Organic , Salt Sea
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
