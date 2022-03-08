Ohsawa Organic Nama Shoyu Perspective: front
Ohsawa Organic Nama Shoyu

10 fl ozUPC: 0070788135101
In Japan, "Nama" means "raw" or "unpasteurized." Ohsawa® Nama® Shoyu has a rich, full-bodied flavor and an exquisitely delicate bouquet, plus healthful living enzymes and beneficial organisms like lactobacillus.

Made the time-honored traditional way by the revered Yamaki Company, Ohsawa® Nama® Shoyu is naturally aged in cedar wood kegs.  

Enjoy Ohsawa® Nama® Shoyu to enhance all your favorite dishes, in the kitchen or at the table.

  • The Only Soy Sauce That's Fresh and Alive
  • Unpasteurized Soy Sauce

Organic
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium720mg30%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soybeans Whole Organic , Water Spring , Wheat Whole Organic , Salt Sea

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

