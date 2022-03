Oi believes you deserve pure inside. By using one reusable Oi Cup™ you are caring for your world inside and out.

The Oi Cup™ is hypoallergenic and recyclable to provide comfort and protection you can trust.

Package Contains: One Medium Oi Cup™

Made with Medical Grade TPE. Hypoallergenic. Reusable and recyclable. Free from silicone, latex, BPA and phthalates.