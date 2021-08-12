Hover to Zoom
Oikos Cherry Blended Greek Yogurt
4 ct / 5.3 ozUPC: 0003663202090
Product Details
We believe the best ingredients make the best yogurt.
Fruit is the joy of nature. We put that joy in a cup with luscious chunks of real fruitmixed with sublime yogurt.
- Non-GMO Project verified yogurt
- Made with fresh, creamy, cool milk
- From family owned farms
- Not too sour
- Not too sweet
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
Serving size1cup (150 g)
Calories90
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar10g
Protein13g
Calcium140mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium170mg4%
Vitamin D2Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Non Fat Milk, Cherries, Water, Cane Sugar, Contains Less Than 1% of Pectin, Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vitamin D3, Yogurt Cultures: S. Thermophilus & L. Bulgaricus
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More