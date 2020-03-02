Oikos® Triple Zero Cherrry Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt Perspective: front
Oikos® Triple Zero Cherrry Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt Perspective: back
Oikos® Triple Zero Cherrry Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt Perspective: left
Oikos® Triple Zero Cherrry Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt Perspective: top
Oikos® Triple Zero Cherrry Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt Perspective: bottom
Oikos® Triple Zero Cherrry Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt

4 ct / 5.3 ozUPC: 0003663202016
Dannon Oikos Triple Zero – Be Unstoppably You™! Unlike some other protein snacks, it has 0 fat, 0 added sugar*, and 0 artificial sweeteners – plus 15g of protein per 5.3 oz. Each spoonful combines a full, creamy flavor with the sweetness of Stevia, a zero–calorie sweetener and sugar substitute sourced from the stevia rebaudiana leaf.

*Not a low calorie food.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (150 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar5g
Protein15g
Calcium150mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium210mg4%
Vitamin D2Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cultured Grade A Non Fat Milk, Water, Chicory Root Fiber, Contains Less Than 1% of Stevia Leaf Extract, Natural Flavors, Vegetable Juice Concentrate (For Color), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sea Salt, Vitamin D3.Contains Live & Active Yogurt Cultures: S. Thermophilus & L. Bulgaricus

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
