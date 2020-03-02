Oikos® Triple Zero Cherrry Blended Nonfat Greek Yogurt
Product Details
Dannon Oikos Triple Zero – Be Unstoppably You™! Unlike some other protein snacks, it has 0 fat, 0 added sugar*, and 0 artificial sweeteners – plus 15g of protein per 5.3 oz. Each spoonful combines a full, creamy flavor with the sweetness of Stevia, a zero–calorie sweetener and sugar substitute sourced from the stevia rebaudiana leaf.
*Not a low calorie food.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cultured Grade A Non Fat Milk, Water, Chicory Root Fiber, Contains Less Than 1% of Stevia Leaf Extract, Natural Flavors, Vegetable Juice Concentrate (For Color), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sea Salt, Vitamin D3.Contains Live & Active Yogurt Cultures: S. Thermophilus & L. Bulgaricus
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
