Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Oikos® Vanilla Bean Blended Greek Yogurt
4 ct / 5.3 ozUPC: 0003663202083
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24
Product Details
A superior tasting yogurt that is radically challenging category norms with real big fruit pieces, milk from family-owned farmers, 10G of sugar, and a bold breakthrough personality that is potent enough to inspire joyful moments every day.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (150 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar10g
Protein13g
Calcium140mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium140mg2%
Vitamin D2Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Non Fat Milk, Water, Cane Sugar, Contains Less Than 1% of Pectin, Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vanilla Bean Specks, Vanilla Extract, Vitamin D3, Yogurt Cultures: S. Thermophilus & L. Bulgaricus.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More