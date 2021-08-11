Hover to Zoom
Oikos® Vanilla Bean Nonfat Blended Greek Yogurt
32 ozUPC: 0003663202081
Located in AISLE 24
We believe the best ingredients make the best yogurt. And the best ingredients come from the best farms. We get our milk from family owned farms. Fresh & creamy milk from non-GMO fed cows. Not too sour. Not too sweet. Simple. Good. Joy.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size170g (170 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar11g
Protein14g
Calcium160mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium150mg4%
Vitamin D2.3Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Non Fat Milk, Water, Cane Sugar, Contains Less Than 1% of Pectin, Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vanilla Bean Specks, Vanilla Extract, Vitamin D3, Yogurt Cultures: S. Thermophilus & L. Bulgaricus.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
