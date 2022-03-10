Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Olay Active Hydrating Original Beauty Face Moisturizing Lotion
6 fl ozUPC: 0007560900746
Purchase Options
Product Details
Replenish skin with 48 hours of moisture with the original Beauty Fluid, Olay's Active Hydrating Moisturizing Lotion. This hydrating and non-greasy face lotion restores skin's moisture to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles without clogging pores. Experience Olay's classic moisturizing lotion to reveal beautifully soft and smooth skin.
- Face lotion restores dry skin with 48 hours of long-lasting moisture
- Actively hydrates to help smooth skin texture andfight the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
- Lightweight lotion moisturizer won't clog pores