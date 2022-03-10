Replenish skin with 48 hours of moisture with the original Beauty Fluid, Olay's Active Hydrating Moisturizing Lotion. This hydrating and non-greasy face lotion restores skin's moisture to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles without clogging pores. Experience Olay's classic moisturizing lotion to reveal beautifully soft and smooth skin.

Face lotion restores dry skin with 48 hours of long-lasting moisture

Actively hydrates to help smooth skin texture andfight the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Lightweight lotion moisturizer won't clog pores