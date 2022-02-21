Hydrate skin to visibly smooth fine lines and wrinkles in just seven nights with Olay Age Defying Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream. It’s formulated with Vitamins E, B3 and B5 to deliver nourishing hydration that works while you sleep. This fast-absorbing and oil-free overnight cream improves skin’s texture without clogging pores, revealing a more youthful-looking complexion every morning.

Formula, with Pro-Retinol, Beta-Hydoxy, Vitamin B3 and Vitamin E, renews skin appearance at night when it needs it most

Night cream moistuizer delivers intense hydration to renew skin's appearance and immediately reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles

Oil-free, non-comedogenic (won't clog pores)

Rich formula replenishes skin's hydration leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth