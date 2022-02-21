Hover to Zoom
Olay Age Defying Night Cream
2 ozUPC: 0007560960143
2 ozUPC: 0007560960143
Product Details
Hydrate skin to visibly smooth fine lines and wrinkles in just seven nights with Olay Age Defying Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream. It’s formulated with Vitamins E, B3 and B5 to deliver nourishing hydration that works while you sleep. This fast-absorbing and oil-free overnight cream improves skin’s texture without clogging pores, revealing a more youthful-looking complexion every morning.
- Formula, with Pro-Retinol, Beta-Hydoxy, Vitamin B3 and Vitamin E, renews skin appearance at night when it needs it most
- Night cream moistuizer delivers intense hydration to renew skin's appearance and immediately reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles
- Oil-free, non-comedogenic (won't clog pores)
- Rich formula replenishes skin's hydration leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth