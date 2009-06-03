Reveal younger-looking skin over time with Olay Age Defying with Vitamin E Body Wash. Its advanced age-defying formula with Vitamin E deeply moisturizes skin to help treat dryness at the source. By penetrating surface skin layer by layer, it cleans and improves the condition of your skin over time without leaving a coated feel. With unique Lock-in-Moisture technology, this scented body wash delivers all-day moisture and healthy-looking skin when you cleanse from head to toe.

