Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Olay Age Defying with Vitamin E Body Wash for Women
30 fl ozUPC: 0003700097472
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Reveal younger-looking skin over time with Olay Age Defying with Vitamin E Body Wash. Its advanced age-defying formula with Vitamin E deeply moisturizes skin to help treat dryness at the source. By penetrating surface skin layer by layer, it cleans and improves the condition of your skin over time without leaving a coated feel. With unique Lock-in-Moisture technology, this scented body wash delivers all-day moisture and healthy-looking skin when you cleanse from head to toe.
- Age-defying body wash with vitamin E reveals younger-looking skin with continued use
- Moisturizes to help treat dryness at the source, for visible results & invisible feel
- Breakthrough Lock-in-Moisture technology infuses skin with moisture
- Leaves you with healthy-looking skin that feels clean & smooth