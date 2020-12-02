Lather in luxury every single night. Olay Cleansing and Renewing Body Wash, with its rich and creamy lather, infuses your skin with premium skin care ingredients. Use our luxe formula every night and wake up to experience softer and more radiant skin. Supercharged with Retinol and Vitamin B3 Complex, this nourishing body wash revitalizes and quenches thirsty skin for long-lasting hydration. Plus, it rinses off clean never leaving your skin with an oily, coated feeling. Shower yourself in Olay's 60 years of beauty science for hydrated, healthy-looking skin from head to toe.

Improve you skin. Improve skin 3x better* *vs the leading body wash after 14 days, based on clinical moisture retention.

Replenish & Renew: Our rich, fast-absorbing formula hydrates to nourish your skin, leaving it softer and more radiant

Vibrant skin Overnight: Indulge nightly in our most premium body wash with skin care ingredients that work to moisturize and revitalize your skin while you sleep

Skin care with every shower: Our luxe formula, with Retinol & Vitamin B3 Complex, cleanses and moisturizes to nourish beautiful, healthy-looking skin

Olay Expertisde: Backed by 60 years of beauty science

"B" is for Beautiful: Now formulated with Olay's Vitamin B3 Complex, our secret weapon for gorgeously hydrated skin