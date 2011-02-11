Hover to Zoom
Olay Complete Normal Daily Face Moisturizer SPF 15
6 fl ozUPC: 0007560900097
Protect against the number onecause of aging skin - damage from the sun. Olay Complete Daily Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 15 and UVA/UVB protection provides 48 hours of hydration for normal skin. This lightweight, antioxidant lotion conditions skin surface with vitamins E, B3 and C to help maintain healthy-looking skin. Unlike many facial moisturizers with sunscreen, Complete All Day facial moisturizer with SPF is non-greasy and lightweight. Its oil-free formula leaves skin with a healthy glow. With its proven SolaSheer Technology, experience hydration with sun protection from Olay.
- Lightweight moisturizer with SPF provides 48 hours of hydration for normal skin
- Daily SPF moisturizer helps prevent premature skin damage with Broad Spectrum SPF 15 UVA/UVB sunscreen
- Conditions skin surface with antioxidants
- Oil-free, non-greasy, and non-comedogenic (won't clog pores) formula for normal skin types
- Nourishes sevenlayers deep into skin's surface to help protect beautiful, younger-looking skin