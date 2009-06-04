Olay Daily Clean Wet Cleansing Cloths Perspective: front
Olay Daily Clean Wet Cleansing Cloths
Olay Daily Clean Wet Cleansing Cloths
Olay Daily Clean Wet Cleansing Cloths
Olay Daily Clean Wet Cleansing Cloths

30 ctUPC: 0007560904122
Cleanse your skin using the lifting power of Olay Daily Clean Wet Cleansing Cloths. Perfect for normal skin types, the cloths use Olay's moisturizing ingredients and vitamin E to make your skin feel clean, soft and smooth. These daily use Wet Cleansing Cloths use a unique lift and lock texture to lift away dirt and makeup, leaving you refreshed in one easy step. The cloths even remove tough residue and makeup, including waterproof mascara. For daily cleansing, on-the-go travel, pamper your skin with Olay Daily Clean Cleansing Cloths.