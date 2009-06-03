Redefine a new way to clean, smooth and hydrate skin with Daily Facial Cleansing Cloths with Grapeseed Extract. Activated by water and specially textured to break up visible and invisible residues, these cloths are perfect for parched skin in need of a good clean and leave no residue behind. Also, unlike premoistened makeup remover wipes, these cloths serve more than one purpose—because they’re a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hydrator and makeup remover all in one. For on-the-go, travel or simply daily cleansing, nourish your skin with Olay Daily Facial Cleansing Cloths and experience a complete clean.

5-in-1 cleansing power of a makeup remover, scrub, toner, mask & cleanser

Specially textured, water-activated dry cloths with Grapeseed Extract for normal skin

Smooths & replenishes skin's natural hydration as it cleans

Works deep into skin's surface to gently remove makeup, dirt, oil & even mascara

A facial cleanser that's convenient, portable & easy to use