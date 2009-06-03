Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Olay Daily Facials 5-In-1 Hydrating Cleansing Cloths with Grapeseed Extract
66 ctUPC: 0007560904129
Purchase Options
Product Details
Redefine a new way to clean, smooth and hydrate skin with Daily Facial Cleansing Cloths with Grapeseed Extract. Activated by water and specially textured to break up visible and invisible residues, these cloths are perfect for parched skin in need of a good clean and leave no residue behind. Also, unlike premoistened makeup remover wipes, these cloths serve more than one purpose—because they’re a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hydrator and makeup remover all in one. For on-the-go, travel or simply daily cleansing, nourish your skin with Olay Daily Facial Cleansing Cloths and experience a complete clean.
- 5-in-1 cleansing power of a makeup remover, scrub, toner, mask & cleanser
- Specially textured, water-activated dry cloths with Grapeseed Extract for normal skin
- Smooths & replenishes skin's natural hydration as it cleans
- Works deep into skin's surface to gently remove makeup, dirt, oil & even mascara
- A facial cleanser that's convenient, portable & easy to use