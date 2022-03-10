Hover to Zoom
Olay Daily Facials Deeply Purifying Facial Cleansing Cloths 66 Count
66 ctUPC: 0007560904130
Redefine a new way to clean, exfoliate and condition skin with Daily Facial Cleansing Cloths with Vitamin E Complex. Activated by water and specially textured to break up visible and invisible residues, these cloths clean deep into skin's surface with a rich, soap-free lather that washes clean, leaving no residue. Also, unlike premoistened makeup remover wipes, these cloths serve more than one purpose-because they're a cleanser, r, exfoliator, hydrator and makeup remover all in one. For on-the-go, travel or simply daily cleansing, nourish your skin with Olay Daily Facial Cleansing Cloths and experience a complete clean.
- A complete facial cleanser that's convenient, portable & easy to use
- 5-in-1 cleansing power of a makeup remover, scrub, toner, mask & cleanser
- Exfoliating cloths with Vitamin Complex are designed for combination/oily skin
- Works deep into skin's pores to gently remove makeup, dirt, oil & even mascara
- Dual-sided, water-activated, exfoliating dry cloths with Vitamin Complex for combo/oily skin