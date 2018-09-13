Hover to Zoom
Olay Eyes Brightening Eye Cream
0.5 fl ozUPC: 0007560919743
TURN AROUND BRIGHT EYES: Eye cream instantly reduces the appearance of dark circles & hydrates to reduce fine lines over time.
CREAMY IRIDESCENCE: Smooth cream made for all skin types absorbs instantly to brighten the look of dark circles.
RADIANT INGREDIENTS: Vitamin B3 & C, Caffeine & Optic Brighteners absorb quickly, targeting the thinner skin around the eyes to help it look youthful & well rested.
GLOW A.M. & P.M.: Use morning & night to hydrate, smooth & wake up to glowing skin.
ERASE YESTERDAY: Addresses discoloration to help keep restless nights & stressful days from affecting your bright eyes.