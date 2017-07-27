Hover to Zoom
Olay Eyes Deep Hydrating Eye Gel
0.5 fl oz
Help fight visible signs of fatigue with Olay Eyes Deep Hydrating Eye Gel. The hyaluronic acid formula instantly hydrates tired eyes for a wide-awake, refreshed look. Feel the cooling gel hydrate and plump the delicate skin under the eye, where fine lines first appear. Its fast-absorbing formula, supercharged with hyaluronic acid, peptides, pro-vitamin B5, witch hazel, and cucumber extract, quenches skin for long-lasting hydration. Give your eyes a boost of beauty and deep hydration with Deep Hydrating Eye Gel for tired, dehydrated eyes.
- Cooling eye gel treatment hydrates and plumps the delicate skin under the eye
- Hyaluronic acid formula instantly hydrates tired eyes for a wide-awake, refreshed look
- Fast-absorbing gel formula, with peptides, pro-vitamin B5 & cucumber extract, quenches skin for long-lasting hydration
- Cooling formula helps fight visible signs of fatigue
- Clinically tested, Olay Eyes outperforms the top 5 prestige eye products for hydration