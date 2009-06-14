Moisturize to restore skin's hydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with Night of Olay Firming Night Cream.

Its deeply hydrating formula delivers up to 48 hours of long-lasting moisture that renews skin while you sleep. This non-greasy and rich overnight face moisturizer works to firm all skin types—dry, normal, combination and oily—without clogging pores, so you can wake up to smoother, softer and more supple skin in the morning.